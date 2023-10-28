Barclays PLC Purchases 135,977 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 875.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.46% of TransMedics Group worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,944,464.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,136 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

