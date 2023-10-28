Barclays PLC Purchases 202,162 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 354.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.43% of Azenta worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Azenta by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

