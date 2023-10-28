Barclays PLC Purchases 269,951 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

