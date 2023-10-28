Barclays PLC Purchases 40,899 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

