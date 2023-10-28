Barclays PLC Purchases 60,567 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,149.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,340,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JBL opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

