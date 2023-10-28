Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lear worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $128.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

