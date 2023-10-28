Barclays PLC Sells 529,581 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,581 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.56% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

