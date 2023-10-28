BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 131,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.