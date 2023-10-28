Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 279,106 shares.The stock last traded at $69.86 and had previously closed at $68.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Belden Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

