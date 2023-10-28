Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.84.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.