Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Down 0.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $508,320.94 and last traded at $510,125.00. Approximately 7,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $512,400.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $537,369.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520,140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,067,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,860,204 shares of company stock worth $120,074,433 in the last 90 days.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

