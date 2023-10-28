Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.48 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.