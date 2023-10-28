BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 116,108 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 13,284.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,108 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $7,655,675. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.