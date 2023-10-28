BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $75.70 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

