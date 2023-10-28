BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

