BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

