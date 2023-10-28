BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.47 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

