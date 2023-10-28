BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 47,218 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.15% of Progress Software worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

