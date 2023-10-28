BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,382 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

