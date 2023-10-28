BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $14,756,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

