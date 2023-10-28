BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $361.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.83 and a 200-day moving average of $395.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

