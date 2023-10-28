BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.5 %

ADM opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

