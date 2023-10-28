BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

