BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

