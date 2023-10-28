BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.72 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.