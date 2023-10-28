BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.08 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
