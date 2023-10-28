BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.08 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.