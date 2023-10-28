BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.22 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in PDD by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PDD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,675 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

