BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.69 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 377.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,990 shares of company stock worth $598,353. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CROX opened at $85.98 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.