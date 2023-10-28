BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $88.20 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

