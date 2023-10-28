BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.81 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $576.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $585.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

