BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 990.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

