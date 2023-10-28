BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.