BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,552 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

