BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

