BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

PHM opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

