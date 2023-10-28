BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1,428.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,747 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 1.3 %

Livent stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Livent Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

