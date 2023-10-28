BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average of $295.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.18 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.