BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 147,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.