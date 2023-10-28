BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,361 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $608,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $608,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,024. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.72.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

