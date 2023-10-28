BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

