Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 22,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

