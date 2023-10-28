Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 7.1 %

BIO opened at $270.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $266.19 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

