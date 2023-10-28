BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.23.

BioNTech Trading Down 5.6 %

BioNTech stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.