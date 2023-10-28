Bird Construction Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$548.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.36.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.3545817 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

