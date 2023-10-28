Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.3545817 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

