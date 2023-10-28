BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,029. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

