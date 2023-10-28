Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $89.61. 3,367,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,443. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.77%.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

