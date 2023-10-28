Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 950,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,368,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.99.

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

