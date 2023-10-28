Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

LON:BMY opened at GBX 390 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 426. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 0.62. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomsbury Publishing

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 71,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96), for a total value of £291,514.95 ($357,117.42). Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

