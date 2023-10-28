BMO Capital Markets Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $615.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.16.

NOW stock opened at $554.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 196.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

